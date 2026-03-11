Democratic report says Trump's policies boosted China

Washington, March 11 (IANS) A new report by Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has warned that President Donald Trump’s policies have weakened the United States in its strategic rivalry with China, arguing that trade wars, cuts to foreign assistance, and strained alliances have created opportunities for Beijing to expand its global influence.

Read More

The 56-page report, titled “The Price of Retreat 2.0: Undermining America’s Economic Edge and Alliance Advantage,” was released by Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking Democratic member of the committee, along with other Democratic lawmakers.

The report comes as Trump is expected to travel to Beijing later this month for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“This report makes clear that the consequences of the Trump Administration’s global retreat that we warned about last year are no longer theoretical—they are being felt by American families and businesses every day,” Shaheen said.

“The Administration’s trade wars, cuts to innovation, and weakening of our alliances are not strengthening America’s position against China; they are undermining it,” she added.

Shaheen said the policies were allowing Beijing to increase its influence globally at a time when Washington should be strengthening economic leadership and partnerships.

“As President Trump heads into his meetings with President Xi later this month, his own policies have profoundly diminished America’s competitive advantage against China,” she said. “The President will have a weak hand to play in Beijing, and it is the American people who will pay the price.”

According to the report, the administration's fluctuating tariffs have imposed significant economic costs. It notes that layoffs at small businesses reached 120,000 workers in November 2025, the largest monthly total in five years, while the U.S. economy has lost a net 19,000 jobs since the introduction of the administration’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs.

The report also says tariffs have increased costs for American households and disrupted global markets while failing to significantly alter China’s behaviour.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about technology policy. The report warns that allowing the sale of advanced semiconductors to China could undermine the United States’ long-term economic and technological advantage.

The report argues that immigration and visa restrictions have also worsened worker shortages in key sectors. Policies affecting international students and skilled workers have driven talent away from the United States, while China has expanded visa programmes and professional opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The report also highlights what it calls a weakening of US diplomatic capacity. More than half of American embassies overseas currently lack a Senate-confirmed ambassador, while the administration rescinded more than $14 billion in foreign assistance in 2025.china_report_20

China, by contrast, has expanded its diplomatic presence and increased investments under the Belt and Road Initiative, the report says.

It also warns that tensions with allies have weakened Washington’s ability to coordinate responses to Beijing. The report cites disputes with partners including Denmark and Japan, and concerns about US commitments related to Taiwan.

It also calls on lawmakers to reassert congressional authority over trade policy and limit the administration’s ability to impose tariffs unilaterally.

--IANS

lkj/rs