Continued Iranian attacks represent further escalation: Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, March 9 (IANS) Riyadh on Monday condemned the Iranian attacks against Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members - including a number of Arab, Islamic, and friendly countries - affirming its right to take all measures to protect its security, sovereignty and safety of people. Saudi Foreign Ministry stated that continued Iranian attacks showcase further escalation, with significant impact for bilateral ties.

The targetting of civilian objects, airports, and oil facilities, stated Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry, demonstrates "a determination to threaten security and stability and to persist in blatantly violating international charters and international law."

"With regard to the statement made by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in which he indicated that there are no plans to attack neighbouring countries and the decision had been taken by the Leadership Council, the Kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not reflected that statement in practice, whether during the Iranian President's speech or afterwards, and has continued its attacks based on baseless claims that are not grounded in fact, including allegations that the Kingdom had previously clarified were false, namely the claim that fighter jets and refueling aircraft had departed from the Kingdom to participate in the war, while it was clarified that these aircrafts mission is to conduct air patrols to monitor and protect the airspace of the Kingdom and the GCC states from Iranian missiles and drones," read a statement posted by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry on X.

"The Kingdom affirms that the continued Iranian attacks represent further escalation, with significant implications for bilateral relations both now and in the future. The Kingdom also stresses that Iran's current actions toward our countries do not reflect wisdom or serve the interest of avoiding a widening of escalation, in which Iran would be the greatest loser," it added.

Saudi statement comes after two people were killed and 12 others injured following a military projectile striking a residential area in Al-Kharj Governorate on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence spokesperson said that civil defence responded to a military projectile that hit a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate, causing death of two people of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities. It also caused injuries to 12 Bangladeshi residents and material damage.

In a statement shared on X, the spokesperson termed targetting of the civilian infrastructure as a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law" and emphasised that the standard procedures for such incidents were implemented.

