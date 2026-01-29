Cholera, polio outbreaks in Malawi worry health authorities

Blantyre, Jan 29 (IANS) Health authorities have expressed concern over the growing prevalence of cholera in Malawi, with at least three deaths and more than 50 confirmed cases recorded since October 2025.

Minister of Health and Sanitation Madalitso Baloyi voiced concern on Wednesday during a sensitisation meeting with the authorities of the commercial city of Blantyre, which is leading in the number of cases, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to the minister, Blantyre has the highest prevalence of the cholera outbreak, with two deaths and 30 cases recorded in the city alone.

She also confirmed the recent detection of one case of poliovirus type 2 in Blantyre, noting that the samples were sent to South Africa for laboratory tests, where they turned out positive.

Director of Health and Social Services for Blantyre Gift Kawalazira attributed the outbreaks to poor sanitation, among other factors.

According to Kawalazira, the poliovirus was detected in a 7-year-old boy in Blantyre who had never been vaccinated since birth due to his parents' beliefs.

Malawian government officials are working with the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children's Fund and other organisations to contain the outbreaks through vaccinations and public awareness campaigns on hygiene.

In December last year, the Malawian government appealed for financial support of over 3 million US dollars for the implementation of the country's cholera control plan.

At a press briefing held in Lilongwe, the country's capital, Malawi's Minister of Health Madalitso Baloyi said the country has registered 11 confirmed cholera cases in five districts, including Lilongwe.

According to a statement from the ministry, the budget for the Cholera Preparedness and Control Plan is pegged at 3.37 million US dollars, but the government of Malawi has only managed to source nearly 357,000 US dollars, leaving a deficit of over 3 million US dollars.

Meanwhile, the government of Malawi has intensified cross-border collaboration and joint cross-border investigation of suspected cases in two border districts of Mwanza and Moatize in Mozambique, it said.

Furthermore, the country's National Public Health Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and a national incident management team has been put in place to coordinate the response.

