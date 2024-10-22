Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kazan for BRICS summit

Kazan [Russia]: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Kazan on Tuesday to attend the 16th BRICS Summit being held under the Chairmanship of Russia.

The summit's theme, "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," highlights the importance of collaboration among Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) nations.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for bilateral meeting on Tuesday. Putin welcomed PM Modi with greetings and a warm hug.

During the bilateral meet, Putin jokingly told PM Modi, "We have such a relationship that I felt that you do not need any translation."

"I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan. Today, we will participate in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Summit and after that, we will have a dinner. During the upcoming BRICS Summit today with other leaders, we should take some very important decisions," he added.

In response PM Modi higlighted deep friendship between the two nations and affirmed "My two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect our close coordination and deep friendship. Our Annual Summit in Moscow in July has strengthened our cooperation in every field. In 15 years, the BRICS has created its special identity and now many countries of the world want to join it. I am looking forward to participating in the BRICS Summit tomorrow," he said.

Further he also reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful resolution in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I have been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come," he said.

This visit marks, PM Modi's second visit to Russia this year. He travelled to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit where he held a bilateral meeting with President Putin. He was also conferred with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle at the Kremlin in Moscow.

—ANI