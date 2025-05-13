Chinese Premier meets Brazilian President

Beijing, May 13 (IANS) Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Brazil relations have entered into a golden period of growth. China is willing to work with Brazil to maintain high-level exchanges, deepen political mutual trust, constantly enrich the strategic connotation of bilateral relations, comprehensively expand mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides, and walk side by side and achieve mutual success on the road of modernization, he added.

Noting the current international situation is complex and volatile, Li said that as major developing countries and important emerging economies in the world, China and Brazil should unite, cooperate more closely and join hands in the face of risks and challenges.

China is willing to enhance the alignment of development strategies with Brazil, give full play to the complementary advantages of industrial structures, explore more points of convergence of interests, deepen cooperation in areas such as finance, trade and investment, infrastructure, industrial chains, and the green transformation, and create more flagship projects, Li said, Xinhua news agency reported.

He called on both sides to enhance cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, advanced manufacturing and biomedicine, to continuously expand the innovative impetus for practical cooperation between the two countries.

China is willing to maintain close multilateral communication and coordination with Brazil, continue to firmly safeguard the central role of the United Nations, practice true multilateralism, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and contribute important strength to maintaining world peace and stability, Li said.

Lula said Brazil attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to further enhance high-level exchanges with China, strengthen the alignment of Brazil's development strategy with the Belt and Road Initiative, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Brazil is willing to maintain close multilateral communication and cooperation with China, support multilateralism, jointly resist unilateralism and protectionism, safeguard national sovereignty, and promote the common development of the Global South, Lula said.

