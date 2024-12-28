China Launches Next-Gen Amphibious Assault Ship 'Sichuan' in Naval Power Expansion

Beijing: China has unveiled its first next-generation amphibious assault ship, marking a significant step in the country's ongoing efforts to expand its military capabilities, CNN reported.

The ship, named Sichuan, was launched on Friday at a shipyard in Shanghai, according to the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). This launch is part of China's drive to bolster its naval power and rival the military strength of the United States.

The Sichuan, a Type 076 amphibious assault ship, represents a major upgrade in China's naval fleet. The vessel is designed to enhance the country's long-range operational capabilities and is considered a "key asset" for advancing the Navy's transformation.

With a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tons, the Type 076 ranks among the world's largest amphibious assault ships. It features a twin-island superstructure and a full-length flight deck, allowing it to carry both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, as per reports by CNN.

One of the standout features of the Sichuan is its electromagnetic catapult system, which sets it apart from other amphibious assault ships. The system allows the ship to launch larger and heavier aircraft, providing enhanced range and firepower.

This improvement allows aircraft to carry more fuel, increasing the ship's overall combat range, and more bombs or missiles, enhancing the strike capability of the aircraft themselves.

With this development, China continues to build carriers and large warships at an accelerated pace, positioning itself as a formidable naval power.

The Sichuan is just one example of China's strategic push to project power far beyond its shores and close the gap with the United States' military supremacy, CNN reported.

The electromagnetic catapult system used in the Sichuan is also found on the US Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, underscoring the advanced technology employed by both nations. (ANI)