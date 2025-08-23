China: Investigation team set up after deadly bridge construction accident

Beijing, Aug 23 (IANS) An investigation team has been established by the Qinghai provincial government in China following a fatal bridge construction accident that occurred on Friday, according to the provincial emergency management bureau.

Twelve people have been confirmed dead and four remain missing as of 6 pm Friday, after a steel cable snapped during a tensioning operation at the site of the bridge under construction on the Qinghai section of the Xining-Chengdu Railway in Jainca County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

The failure caused a 108-metre steel girder arch rib to collapse, with 16 workers at the site at the time of the accident.

The investigation into the accident has been officially launched. The investigation team is composed of four specialized units that focus on coordination, technical analysis, management review, and rescue evaluation.

The cable broke during a tensioning operation at around 3:10 am Friday at the site of the bridge under construction.

Following the report of the accident, China's Ministry of Emergency Management immediately dispatched a working group to the site to guide rescue operations, and urged efforts to verify the situation of the people involved in the accident and mobilize specialized rescue teams to do everything possible to locate and rescue the individuals who have fallen into the water.

By 2 pm Friday, rescue efforts involved 806 personnel, supported by 91 vehicles, 27 boats, one helicopter and five robots. Six local hospitals opened green channels to carry out medical treatment.

A report on the causes and responsibilities of the accident, as well as recommendations for disciplinary and legal actions will be released promptly.

The Office of the Work Safety Commission under China's State Council has set up a working group with related authorities to guide the investigation into the accident, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bridge under construction over the Yellow River is a steel truss arch design. Its main span was expected to be closed by the end of this month.

