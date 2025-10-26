Cambodia, Thailand sign historic peace deal in Malaysia in Trump's presence

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 26 (IANS) In a landmark moment for Southeast Asian diplomacy, Cambodia and Thailand formally signed a long-awaited peace agreement in Malaysia on Sunday, bringing an end to years of simmering border tensions and military standoffs.

The accord was signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who played a pivotal role in brokering the deal, alongside Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim.

The signing ceremony, held in Kuala Lumpur, saw Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul put pen to paper on the “Cambodia-Thailand Peace Accord,” an agreement hailed as a milestone for regional stability. The event was attended by senior diplomats, ASEAN representatives, and delegates from several major world powers.

President Trump, who presided over the ceremony, emphasised the role of economic diplomacy in promoting peace. He announced that the United States had finalised two separate agreements alongside the peace pact, a new trade deal with Cambodia and a strategic minerals partnership with Thailand.

“We do transactions, lots of them, with both nations as long as they live in peace,” Trump said. “When we make deals, and we see two countries we do a lot of business with, we have to use that business to make sure they don’t get into wars.”

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed his gratitude to President Trump for what he described as his “decisive leadership” and “tireless efforts” in facilitating the accord. “No matter how difficult and complex a dispute may be, it must be resolved through peaceful means,” Manet stated, adding that the agreement marked a new chapter in bilateral relations between Phnom Penh and Bangkok. He also thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for hosting the talks and guiding the negotiation process.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging President Trump’s diplomatic initiative and expressing appreciation for his condolences following the recent passing of Thailand’s Queen Mother. “This peace agreement gives our people renewed hope for a stable and prosperous future,” Anutin said.

The accord includes provisions for mutual border security, joint development zones, and the establishment of a bilateral peace commission to monitor implementation.

