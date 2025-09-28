Cambodia sees progress in advancing gender equality over past 3 decades: Minister

Phnom Penh, Sep 28 (IANS) Cambodia has seen significant progress in women's education, economic empowerment, health, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) prevention, and leadership over the past 30 years, said Minister of Women's Affairs Ing Kantha Phavi.

She said the kingdom has made remarkable strides in advancing gender equality, anchored in strong political will from the highest levels of leadership, a whole-of-government approach, and inclusive partnerships across civil society, the private sector, and development partners.

"Women and their families have benefited from sustained peace, poverty reduction, decent work, and high economic growth," Phavi told Xinhua news agency in an interview.

The minister said gender equality was placed at the heart of all four phases of the government's Rectangular Strategy, recognising that "women are the backbone of Cambodia's economy and society."

She added that the current government has continued to commit to this legacy through the Pentagonal Strategy, which emphasises continued investment in gender equality and the building of a highly civilised, ethical, equitable, and inclusive society in which "women are the core."

The minister also highlighted the kingdom's key progress in women's development.

She said that in education, Cambodia has almost achieved gender parity at the primary and secondary education levels, with continuous improvements in higher education and postgraduate studies.

"Female students now make up 52.51 per cent of all tertiary-level students nationwide," she said. "At the doctoral level, women represent 10.32 per cent of total PhD candidates (145 out of 1,404)."

In economic empowerment, Phavi said women play a vital role as breadwinners.

"Cambodia has one of the highest female workforce participation rates in ASEAN, supported by economic growth and enabling ecosystems for decent jobs, entrepreneurship, and care services (social protection program and childcare facilities)," she said.

In health, the minister said maternal mortality dropped from 437 in 2,000 to 154 per 100,000 live births in 2022, thanks to better access to maternal health and reproductive services.

In GBV prevention, she said domestic violence prevalence dropped from 29 per cent in 2014 to 21 per cent in 2021 through the enhancement of multi-sectoral responses and victim-centred services at national and sub-national levels.

And in leadership, Phavi said women make up 42 per cent of civil servants and hold 27 per cent of decision-making roles.

"Women are not just beneficiaries, they are drivers of change, innovation, and resilience," she said.

