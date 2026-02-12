Buddhist monks end 2,300-mile peace walk in Washington

Washington, Feb 12 (IANS) Nineteen Buddhist monks completed a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace to Washington, drawing lawmakers, faith leaders, and thousands of supporters as they delivered a message of compassion in the heart of the American Capital.

Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) Chair Grace Meng led 22 House and Senate Democrats in welcoming the monks at the Peace Monument west of the US Capitol on Wednesday (local time).

“It is a great honour to welcome the Venerable Monks who have walked thousands of miles across the United States to spread a message of peace that our nation desperately needs,” said Meng.

“Their journey inspired millions of people from different faiths and backgrounds to live each day with greater compassion, understanding, and respect for others. It is a movement we must sustain,” she said.

The monks began their 108-day journey on October 26, 2025, from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Centre in Fort Worth, Texas. Wearing saffron and maroon robes, they walked through winter storms and along icy sidewalks, accompanied by a rescue dog named Aloka.

Over 100 days, their simple message -- peace, loving kindness and compassion -- resonated widely. Thousands lined Washington’s streets as the monks walked single-file into the city. Nearly 3,500 people packed American University’s Bender Arena for their first public stop, observing silence as a sign of respect.

At the Washington National Cathedral, more than 100 Buddhist monks and nuns joined them for an interfaith gathering hosted in part by Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde.

“It is overwhelming for us,” said the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the group’s leader. “This is the moment I will remember for the rest of my life. And I hope you do the same.”

The trek was not without peril. In November, outside Houston, their escort vehicle was struck by a truck. Two monks were injured, and Venerable Maha Dam Phommasan lost his leg in the accident. He rejoined the group near Washington, entering the university arena in a wheelchair.

“There are so many things happening in the world,” said Jackson Vaughn, who travelled beside the monks after they passed through his hometown. “To see people gathering peacefully and setting an example, I think, is a wonderful thing.”

Long Si Dong, a spokesperson for the temple, stressed that the walk was not political.

“It's a spiritual offering, an invitation to live peace through everyday actions, mindful steps and open hearts,” he said. “We believe when peace is cultivated within, it naturally ripples outward into society.”

On Wednesday, the monks walked through Capitol Hill and held a closing ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial before returning to Texas by bus. From downtown Fort Worth, they will walk six final miles back to the temple where their journey began.

Peace walks are a long-standing tradition in Theravada Buddhism. Vipassana meditation, which the monks practice and teach, traces its roots to ancient India and emphasises mindfulness of breath and the connection between mind and body.

In recent years, interfaith gatherings and public peace processions have gained visibility in the United States amid political polarisation and social tensions, drawing diverse communities seeking shared civic and spiritual space.

