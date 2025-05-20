Britain suspends trade negotiations with Israel over Gaza aid blockade

London, May 20 (IANS) British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced on Tuesday that Britain has suspended trade negotiations with Israel over its Gaza blockade. Lammy also said the Israeli ambassador had been summoned.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza on Tuesday, describing the ongoing civilian suffering as "utterly intolerable," and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, Starmer said, "The level of suffering, innocent children being bombed again, is utterly intolerable," and went on to say Britain and their French and Canadian allies are "horrified by the escalation from Israel." He said an "immediate ceasefire" remains "the only way to free the hostages."

He also reaffirmed Britain's opposition to Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and called for a dramatic scale-up in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"The recent announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is totally and utterly inadequate," Starmer said. "We must coordinate our response, because this war has gone on for far too long. We cannot allow the people of Gaza to starve."

Britain, France and Canada said on Monday that "if Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid," they will take further concrete actions, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a joint statement, the three countries said that these actions could include targetted sanctions.

They described the recent Israeli escalations in Gaza as "wholly disproportionate," and emphasised that the three countries will not stand by "while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions."

The statement also indicated that the three countries oppose expanding settlements in the West Bank, and urged Israel to halt settlements "which are illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians."

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back by saying that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his allies have offered Hamas a "huge prize," calling on "all European leaders" to follow US President Donald Trump's vision for ending the conflict.

