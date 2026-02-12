'Birthday of new Bangladesh': Yunus after casting vote in general elections

Dhaka, Feb 12 (IANS) Bangladesh's interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus cast his vote in the 13th parliamentary elections on Thursday, describing the day as one of "great joy", calling it "the birthday of the new Bangladesh", local media reported.

Addressing reporters after voting at Gulshan Model High School and College in Dhaka, Yunus urged citizens to take part in both the parliamentary election and the referendum.

In a nationwide address a day before the polls, Yunus called the election a "critical moment" in the country's political history.

"This landmark referendum and national parliamentary election will be regarded as a unique and significant chapter in Bangladesh's political history," Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews24 quoted Yunus as saying.

Bangladesh held its parliamentary elections on Thursday, nearly 18 months after the collapse of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule following massive nationwide protests.

The country has since been governed by an interim administration led by Yunus, during which Bangladesh witnessed continued protests, the rise of hardline Islamic groups, and escalating violence against minorities.

Several international human rights organisations criticised the tenure of the Yunus-led interim government, citing the total collapse of law and order, no visible reforms and growing instability in Bangladesh.

According to a report published by leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune, more than 127 million voters are expected to cast their ballots in the parliamentary election, which is being held simultaneously with a nationwide referendum that could significantly alter Bangladesh's constitutional framework.

Out of the 127.7 million registered voters, 62.88 million are women, according to The Dhaka Tribune report. In a notable trend, around 2.7 million women have registered as first-time voters, significantly surpassing the 1.87 million newly registered male voters.

Despite this growing voter participation, women remain underrepresented among candidates. Only 83 female candidates -- including 63 nominated by political parties and 20 contesting as independents -- are participating in the election, accounting for approximately four per cent of the total number of candidates.

To ensure security during the electoral process, authorities have deployed around 958,000 security personnel across the country, with increased deployment in sensitive and high-risk areas.

Additionally, more than 100,000 army personnel have been stationed to maintain law and order and to ensure the smooth conduct of polling.

With polling underway in Bangladesh for the 13th Parliamentary elections, political parties in the fray have exuded confidence in forming a government in the violence-hit nation, while acknowledging that the fairness of the voting might be compromised.

Meanwhile, the Awami League appealed to the international community to save the country from collapsing, calling the elections a "sham".

The party stated that this "staged exercise" is not just about sidelining the Awami League but also excludes several political parties that oppose radical ideology and advocate for a liberal Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's elections are unfolding amid escalating political conflict, with critics warning that a shift in power could fuel Islamist extremism.

