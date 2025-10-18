B'desh: 'July fighters' threaten countrywide roadblocks to press 3-point demand

Dhaka, Oct 18 (IANS) In the wake of tensions surrounding the signing of the July Charter, a group of protestors in Bangladesh, named 'July Joddha Sangsad' (July fighters), have announced to block all highways across the country on Sunday, pressing home their three demands, local media reported.

The demands include state recognition of those killed in the July 2024 protests; recognition of the injured as 'July warriors'; and a specific roadmap for the rehabilitation of the families of the deceased, and legal assistance for the wounded.

Amid the boycott of several political parties, including the National Citizen Party (NCP) and four leftist parties, the July Charter was signed on Friday by the Chief Advisor to the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, members of the National Consensus Commission and leaders of different political parties.

Addressing a press conference in Dhaka, Masud Rana, chief organiser of the group 'July Joddha Sangsad', announced the blockade on Friday evening following clashes between the protestors and police near the Parliament complex, where they had staged a demonstration against the signing of the July Charter.

"We have been attacked. To protest the attack on us and implement our three-point demands, a blockade will be observed on the highways of every district and city from 2 pm to 5 pm on Sunday," Bangladeshi Bengali daily 'Jugantor' quoted Masud as saying.

Masud accused the police of attacking their "peaceful sit-in", saying, "We were holding our demonstration peacefully in front of the Parliament gate. Administrative officials had spoken to us, and we assured them that our programme would continue until 10 am without any disorder. But instead of initiating any discussion or solution, they suddenly launched an attack on us."

On Friday afternoon, violent clashes broke out between law enforcers and protesters at the Parliament premises just hours before the July Charter Signing ceremony, leaving several injured.

Confirming the development, Inspector Faruk, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said that 36 people, who were involved in the July protests, were injured and were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Reports suggest that as the protestors tried to rally and press their demands, the military and police personnel blocked them at the Parliament gate, triggering violence.

The police responded with a baton charge and fired three rounds of sound grenades to disperse the crowd.

Subsequently, protesters retaliated by vandalising police vehicles, including a car and a bus and setting fire to the temporary reception room, control room, and furniture installed outside the Parliament building for the July Charter Signing Ceremony.

The protestors warned the interim government, saying, "If we have to spill our blood again, the second administration will not survive either," citing how the protests last year toppled the former Awami League government, paving the way for the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to assume power.

Bangladesh has been gripped by numerous protests and extreme lawlessness since the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

--IANS

scor/sd/