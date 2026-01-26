Bangladesh extends greetings to India on 77th Republic Day

Dhaka, Jan 26 (IANS) As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on Monday, Bangladesh extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the government and people of India, reaffirming the spirit of friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, while sharing an image bearing the message, "Bangladesh greets on India'a 77th Republic Day", (the greeting was extended in 14 languages) wrote, "#Bangladesh felicitates every woman-man-child in #India on".

Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26 to commemorate the formal adoption and enforcement of the Constitution of India in 1950, marking the country’s transition to a sovereign democratic republic. The day upholds the principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh hosted a reception in Dhaka to mark India's 77th Republic Day. The event was attended by Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Advisor to Bangladesh's interim government for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, as the chief guest.

Addressing the event, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma noted India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh.

He highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries and underscored the importance of forward-looking collaborations anchored in their shared aspirations for prosperity, progress, and partnership.

According to the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, people from all walks of life across Bangladesh—including leaders from various political parties, senior members of the interim government and armed forces, representatives from business, civil society, media, academia, think tanks and cultural organisations, as well as members of the diplomatic corps—joined the celebration.

Last month, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, underscored the scope for deepening Bangladesh-India relations, guided by shared interests, pragmatism, and mutual interdependence, as External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar wrapped up his visit to Dhaka.

His remarks came after EAM Jaishankar concluded a four-hour-long visit to Dhaka, during which the future trajectory of ties was discussed in a brief meeting between the EAM and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman.

"As HE Dr S. Jaishankar left Dhaka after a whirlwind 4-hr visit, Bangladesh and India would look forward to scripting a new chapter in Bangladesh-India ties, in shared interests driven by pragmatism and mutual interdependence, as indeed briefly discussed with BNP Acting Chair, Tarique Rahman this afternoon," Hamidullah posted on X.

