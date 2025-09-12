Bangladesh election will be held by February 15: Interim govt

Dhaka, Sep 12 (IANS) Amidst a growing rift among political parties in Bangladesh over the holding of next year's election, Shafiqul Alam, the Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor of the interim government, announced on Friday that the polling will be held by February 15, 2026.

Addressing reporters in Sreepur Upazila of Magura district, he stated that elections will be held as per the schedule set by the interim government despite the clash of opinion among political parties.

“If there is a party, there will be differences of opinion. Otherwise, why are there different parties? If you are like me, then you will join my party. That is why there will be differences of opinion within the political party. But we are saying again, the elections will be held by February 15,” Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily ‘Jugantor’ quoted the Press Secretary as saying.

Reiterating that the elections would be held on time, Alam warned against any attempt to derail the electoral process.

“There is no possibility of postponing the election. Any ill attempt to disrupt this process will not succeed,” he asserted.

“This election will not only determine the future of governance but will also lay the groundwork for subsequent elections and the overall political system of Bangladesh,” he added.

Earlier this month, Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh, emphasised that the February 2026 general elections must proceed as scheduled, warning that any attempt to derail or delay the democratic process could pose a serious risk to national stability, according to local media reports.

Addressing a press briefing, Alam confirmed Yunus’ remarks during separate meetings with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, and National Citizen Party (NCP) at his official residence, Jamuna, in Dhaka.

“There is no alternative to election. If anyone thinks of any other alternative, that would be disastrous for the nation,” Alam quoted Yunus as saying, Bangladesh’s newspaper The Daily Star reported.

The remarks came amid major differences among the political parties over the timing of the polls and implementation of reforms.

Both Jamaat and NCP have called for the implementation of the July Charter before holding the election, while BNP insisted that the election must take place within the announced timeframe, leaving no room for delay.

Bangladesh has been gripped by uncertainty over the next general elections since the democratically-elected government of Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

