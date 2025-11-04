Bangladesh: BNP fears Yunus govt may secure victories for Jamaat, NCP in Feb election

Dhaka, Nov 4 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the possibility of the Muhammad Yunus led interim government employing "unlawful means" to secure electoral victories in favour of the two political parties it currently depends on -- radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) -- in February 2026 polls, local media reported.

Addressing a party programme in Dhaka, BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas Abbas accused the interim government of acting on the directives of the two parties.

"The way this government is acting, it's clear they have no strength of their own. This government survives by leaning towards two parties — one is a party they themselves created and the other is an old one," Bangladeshi media outlet quoted the BNP leader as saying.

"The latest proof is the (allocation of the NCP's) election symbol. The government must do whatever they say. Who are these people? Where did they come from? What is their popular base? Do they have any support anywhere in Bangladesh?" he questioned.

Abbas further said, "I am deeply worried that the government may resort to illegal means to ensure the victory of these parties."

The BNP leader also slammed Jamaat for attempting to divide the nation by intertwining religion with politics.

"We will not let the nation be divided. But there is a section of people who want to split the nation for their own gain,” he added, criticising Jamaat.

Abbas asserted that Bangladesh has fallen into a terrible state due to the absence of good governance.

"Who owns the country? Who runs it? It feels as if the country has no owner — no one is looking after it. Everyone is just busy talking about reform, reform, and reform! But what exactly are you reforming? I don’t understand that,” he stated.

The BNP leader alleged that the Yunus-led interim government has taken no initiative to address the problems of unemployed people in the country.

“Instead, they have turned everything upside down, creating opportunities for a section of people to plunder the country. A new class is now thinking only of looting and destroying the nation,” Abbas stressed.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically-elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

