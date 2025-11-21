Bangladesh: Awami League alleges ‘state-sponsored murders’ inside prisons

Dhaka, Nov 21 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Awami League party accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of undertaking a mission to "systematically murder" its leaders and activists inside the prisons.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party alleged that under their directives and through the involvement of the prison authorities, one killing after another is taking place.

“Although the victims differ, the same script is being used to repeat the same tragic drama. Nearly half a hundred leaders and activists have been killed in this state-sponsored manner. From members of the cabinet and central leaders to ward-level leaders—no one is being spared. When an identified anti-state terrorist group turns the state into a factory of terror, executioner-like agencies begin to emerge in every sector,” read a statement issued by the Awami League.

“The prison authorities appear to be acting systematically as agents of death. It seems their main task is to slowly push Awami League leaders and activists, as well as national leaders of other parties and progressive individuals from all sectors, toward death. There are allegations that prisoners’ food is being contaminated with slow-acting poison, causing various reactions in their bodies. Many are dying inside the prisons—falling victim to planned killings,” the statement added.

According to the Awami League, those who are released on bail are experiencing various negative physical symptoms, and upon seeking medical treatment, they are discovering evidence of slow poisoning. It claimed that several individuals have publicly disclosed this, along with proof.

“Inside the prisons, the illegal usurper government is administering slow poison on the one hand, and on the other hand, denying prisoners medical treatment when complications arise,” the party stated.

Condemning what it called “planned murder mission carried out by the illegal usurper killer-fascist Yunus clique inside the prisons”, the Awami League demanded the formation of an independent and impartial investigation commission consisting of international-standard forensic experts under the United Nations and other international organisations, to investigate and ensure justice for these killings.

