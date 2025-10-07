Baloch human rights defender lauds India's stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

Quetta, Oct 7 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch on Tuesday expressed his appreciation for recent statements made by India's top military leadership, slamming Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of terrorism that threatens the country's own existence on the world map.

He stated that India's leadership has shown remarkable realism and responsibility by urging Pakistan to abandon terrorism and adopt peaceful coexistence.

He also called for urgent international intervention to establish a clear and peaceful mechanism for Pakistan's formal withdrawal from Balochistan.

"The Pakistani military and intelligence agencies stationed in our territories operate not as representatives of governance, but as coercive forces, behaving more like occupying gangs than professional institutions. Their inability to move freely without heavy convoys and air support reflects the loss of their legitimacy and authority within Balochistan," Mir posted on X.

On behalf of the people of Balochistan, the human rights activist reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and cooperation, particularly with Afghanistan. He stated that Balochistan is ready to engage in joint border patrols and work constructively towards resolving the Durand Line (Pakistan–Afghanistan border) issue through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Mir emphasised that Pakistan’s withdrawal from the Durand Line frontier would contribute to lasting regional stability, fostering new opportunities for cooperation, maritime trade, and shared prosperity.

Welcoming the forthcoming visit of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to India, he expressed optimism that this engagement will open new avenues for collaboration in trade, economy, security, defence, technology, cultural exchange, and humanitarian initiatives. "We believe durable peace in Afghanistan is in the greater interests of India, Balochistan," he stressed.

Mir Yar further stated that the people of Balochistan remain convinced that Pakistan, founded on hatred, extremism, and hostility toward other nations and humanity, cannot sustain itself peacefully in this region.

"Terrorism runs deep in Pakistan's institutional DNA. In a country where military generals tear up their own constitution, discard it into the trash, and shelter international terrorists such as Osama bin Laden while denying it to the world, expecting peace or sincerity from such a duplicitous and deceitful regime is nothing but a dangerous illusion and a waste of precious time, resources and lives," Mir emphasised.

--IANS

scor/as