Baloch human rights body blasts Pakistan govt for Pashtun 'genocide' in Waziristan

Quetta, May 20 (IANS) The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a human rights body of Balochistan, on Tuesday strongly condemned Pashtun "genocide" by the Pakistan government in Waziristan, highlighting the drone attacks on civilian homes and the brutal massacre of children.

"We strongly condemn the drone strikes on civilian homes, the brutal massacre of children and the Pashtun genocide in North Waziristan. The Pashtun land has been subjected to state repression, violence and military brutality for the past several decades. We consider this a clear and systematic Pashtun genocide without any interpretation or vague explanation," read a statement issued by the BYC.

Drawing parallel with the condition in Balochistan, the BYC stated that just as the Baloch nation, the government is pursuing a policy of systematic genocide against the Pashtun people, adding that in the same vein, state brutality and violence continue in Pashtun lands.

"Today, not only the Baloch and Pashtun nations, but also the oppressed nationalities of the entire region are facing the worst state repression, enforced disappearances of political leaders, extrajudicial killings, and ongoing military brutality through so-called operations. Mortar shelling and drone strikes on civilian populations have become routine operations, which are a clear violation of human rights," the statement added.

The BYC urged that all oppressed nations must unite and struggle against state oppression and barbarity. It is only through joint resistance and popular power that this oppressive system can be defeated.

On Monday, the BYC expressed concern, stating that Pakistan is trying to erase the Baloch nation, and for decades has targeted the Baloch people through bullets, lies, and silence. The BYC vowed to stand in peaceful resistance against the oppression.

Terming it genocide, the BYC further revealed that for generations, the Pakistani state has waged a brutal war on Balochistan by disappearing youth, dumping bodies, and labelling the victims as terrorists.

Revealing the recent killing of Bakhtiar Ahmed Baloch, son of Muhammad Akbar and a resident of Bedar Pull, Naseerabad, in Shekharhi, on Saturday night, the BYC stated that this act is not an isolated tragedy but part of a wider pattern of state-sanctioned violence targeting Baloch civilians by Pakistani forces.

Bakhtiar was fatally shot by personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) when local residents gathered to express concerns over the ongoing military operations in their area, which have severely impacted women and children.

"As we witness the tragic killing of Bakhtiar and so many Baloch before him, the silence of the world grows louder. We urgently call upon the global human rights community, international media, and bodies to break their silence and intervene. The people of Balochistan are being systematically targeted, and the world must not turn away," stated the BYC.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee is an organisation advocating for the rights of the minority Baloch community in Pakistan.

Baloch human rights defenders from the BYC have been arrested by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department or forcibly disappeared.

In March, several UN experts demanded that Pakistan immediately release detained Baloch human rights defenders and cease its crackdown on peaceful protesters.

The experts expressed concern about an escalating series of actions by the Pakistan police against the BYC.

