Baloch families, BYC alarmed over absence of justice in Balochistan

Quetta, Sep 9 (IANS) Families of Baloch missing persons, along with representatives of the human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), have voiced concerns over the continuous absence of justice in Balochistan, stating that the courts appear powerless before powerful Pakistani institutions.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Baloch families said they have been staging a sit-in for over 55 days in the capital demanding justice and an end to enforced disappearances, while the response of the Pakistani authorities remains “oppressive and non-transparent.”

They alleged that Pakistani forces act with complete impunity in Balochistan, committing atrocities against the people in broad daylight, without effective oversight or accountability. The courts, which are meant to act as the last resort for justice, themselves find they are powerless before these institutions.

According to the BYC, in the first eight months of 2025, over a thousand cases of enforced disappearances have been reported from across Balochistan.

Commenting on the detention of its leadership, the rights body alleged that the Jaffar Express incident in March was exploited as a pretext for an "organised campaign" targetting its leaders. They asserted that the leaders continued to be held in custody despite no crime proven against them, The Balochistan Post reported.

The BYC accused the Pakistani authorities of using the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law to keep leaders in custody, with courts routinely approving remand extensions without seeking accountability from Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

They also stated that lawyers repeatedly requested remand reports, but courts have lacked the courage to confront the CTD.

The rights group said several cases have been filed against its leaders in the last two years for peaceful protests and video statements, but only three cases have been concluded, and more than 30 remain pending.

The BYC slammed the court for granting another five-day remand for Mahrang Baloch, the chief organiser of BYC, along with its other leaders at a recent hearing, contrary to earlier assurances that no further extensions would be given. The group noted that the extension was approved on a public holiday, preventing lawyers and relatives from attending due to road blockades.

Protesters questioned how an ordinary Baloch, such as a shepherd, could expect justice when peaceful political activists face denial.

