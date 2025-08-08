Awami League recalls 'Black Day', slams Yunus govt for seizing power in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 8 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Awami League party on Friday condemned the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for seizing power in blatant disregard of the country’s Constitution, marking one year since the takeover.

The party mentioned that the “collective failure of the country’s democratic institutions and law enforcement agencies” marks the day as one of the darkest chapters in the history of Bangladesh.

According to the Awami League, the day is not just a "black mark" in history, but a stark warning to people of Bangladesh — that how crucial it is to stay vigilant in defence of democracy and to raise their voices against non-cooperation and injustice.

"Violating the Constitution means dismantling the fundamental structure of governance and stripping people of their rights. Through this heinous attempt, fascist Yunus has endangered the nation's peace and stability, shaking the very foundations of unity and cohesion," read a statement issued by the party.

"The protest against this barbarity was clear and forceful. The Bangladesh Awami League, along with the people of the Dhaka-8 constituency — particularly the residents of the capital's Hatirpool main road — stood united in protest marches representing all walks of life, strongly condemning this conspiracy. This protest was not just against the seizure of power, but a strong signal of the commitment to protect democracy, the Constitution, and people’s rights," the statement added.

The Awami League called upon everyone to commemorate the "Black Day" and to remain united in safeguarding the country’s democracy.

It stated that no nation can progress without respecting its Constitution, urging people from all sectors of Bangladesh to unite against this "atrocity" and remain constantly vigilant to ensure development, good governance, and the rule of law in the country.

"August 8 will be remembered both as a day of treacherous violation of the Constitution and as an undying symbol of the struggle to defend democracy. Defending democracy, defending the Constitution, defending Bangladesh — this is our pledge," the party stated.

