Australia: Sussan Ley becomes first woman to lead Liberal Party

Canberra, May 13 (IANS) Sussan Ley has been appointed as the leader of the Liberal Party, becoming the first woman to lead the federal party in its 80-year history.

She defeated her rival Angus Taylor in a tight party room ballot, taking over as Australia's first female opposition leader, according to local media report.

Ley took over the position from former opposition leader Peter Dutton.

The Liberal-National coalition, which is presently Australia's main opposition party, suffered a historic defeat in the elections on May 3.

Dutton, who led the coalition, also became the first federal leader of an opposition to lose his own parliamentary seat, Australian news agency ABC reported.

In an address to the nation as the leader for the first time, Ley said she planned to "do things differently" and would adopt a "fresh approach" after the coalition's massive election loss.

Later speaking to reporters gathered in the Liberal party room, she said she was humbled, honoured and "up for the job."

"I want to harness the talents of every single person in our party room going forward to develop the clear, articulate policy agenda that does meet Australians where they are," she said.

Taylor congratulated Ley, stating that her success was a milestone for the party, which needed to come together.

"The Liberal Party has suffered a historic defeat, and we have lost many good people in this election. This result shows we must do more to convince Australians that the coalition is the best party to support aspiration, economic opportunity, and the Australian dream," he said.

Meanwhile, Ley dismissed the claims that her appointment to the Liberal leadership is an example of the "glass cliff effect."

The glass cliff effect refers to women being more likely to be appointed to leadership positions when an organisation is in a precarious position, ABC reported.

"I don't accept that. I do say it sends a signal to the women of Australia that the Liberal Party has elected its first woman leader, but my agenda is much more than that. It's about connecting with women and listening to where we went wrong," she said.

