Australia: Infant killed, child seriously injured after being hit by car in Sydney

Sydney: An infant has died and a second child has been hospitalised with serious injuries after they were hit by a car in Australia's Sydney.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Monday night that emergency services were called to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the carpark of a shopping centre in Minto, 37 km southwest of Sydney, at around 3:30 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officers arrived and commenced CPR on a five-month-old girl until the arrival of ambulance paramedics, but she died at the scene.

A five-year-old boy was also treated by ambulance paramedics before being taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

Local media reported that the vehicle involved in the incident was an SUV and police said the 35-year-old driver was uninjured.

Police established a crime scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

A similar incident occurred on September 10, when a girl died after a vehicle crashed and became submerged in a dam over 500 km north of Sydney.

Police in the state of New South Wales said in a statement that emergency services were called to reports of the crash near the town of Tenterfield, 540 km north of Sydney in the state's New England region.

The black SUV had crashed into a tree before entering the dam and becoming submerged, police said.

An 11-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle was treated by ambulance paramedics after being pulled unresponsive from the water, but died at the scene.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman, was also pulled from the water and treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.

NSW Police said that officers from the crash investigation unit established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident.

--IANS