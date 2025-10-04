AU launches 10-year initiative to improve education in Africa

Addis Ababa, Oct 4 (IANS) The African Union (AU) has launched a decade-long initiative to improve learning across Africa and elevate teachers' role in the continent's development.

This came as the three-day Pan African Conference on Teacher Education took place at the AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa from Wednesday to Friday, under the theme "Advancing Strategies for Teacher Training, Recognition, and Professional Development."

During the conference, the AU, along with African ministers of education, launched the AU Decade of Accelerated Action for the Transformation of Education and Skills Development in Africa (2025-2034), signaling a renewed continental commitment to achieving inclusive and quality education, directly aligned with the goals of Agenda 2063 and the global Sustainable Development Goals, Xinhua news agency reported.

The high-level gathering also marked the launch of six other continental strategic frameworks, with an overarching goal of addressing pressing challenges within education, including widespread teacher shortages, issues of gender equity, and the effective integration of technology into classrooms.

Addressing the conference, Gaspard Banyankimbona, AU commissioner for education, science, technology and innovation, said "despite their pivotal role, teachers across Africa face shortages, inadequate training, low morale, and insufficient recognition." He underscored concerted efforts to reform education systems in Africa to address the pressing challenges concerning teacher education.

Echoing this sentiment, Ethiopian State Minister of Education Ayelech Eshete said the rapidly growing school-aged population and shortage of qualified teachers across Africa demand urgent attention among policymakers, as well as continental and international partners. Only nine sub-Saharan African countries are expected to have enough primary school teachers by 2030, according to the state minister.

--IANS

int/rs