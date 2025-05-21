41 Australian lawmakers write to Yunus, urge 'clear election roadmap' in Bangladesh

Canberra, May 21 (IANS) In a significant development, a group of 41 Australian Senators and Members of Parliament on Wednesday wrote a letter to Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, urging his administration to immediately and publicly announce a specific, time-bound electoral roadmap, stating it as an urgent and non-negotiable step toward ensuring credible, transparent, and inclusive elections in the South Asian nation.

Additionally, the lawmakers also called for urgent action on ensuring justice for victims of the July uprising and disbanding the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) of Bangladesh.

Calling for an urgent announcement of a specific electoral roadmap, the letter stated that Bangladesh's path to stability and democratic legitimacy hinges on a transparent and credible electoral process.

"To restore electoral integrity and ensure a peaceful democratic transition, we urge your government to: Announce a clear election roadmap for free, fair, and internationally monitored elections as soon as practically possible. The Australian Bangladeshi community has made it known to us that they expect and hope this will occur this calendar year," the Australian lawmakers stated in their letter.

"Use all available legislative and executive levers to produce a level playing field for all political parties, preventing undue influence or suppression. We look forward to Bangladesh embedding these changes, empowering your community, and taking its rightful place as a friend and partner of democracies around the world," they added.

The Australian politicians asserted that they have received multiple representations from the Australian Bangladesh community requesting them to urge the interim government to hold those accountable and responsible for political crimes of violence through independent and transparent investigations and prosecutions.

"They have also asked for a process of truth, justice, and reparations to the victims and their families. We acknowledge the strength and humanity of these calls," the letter stated.

The letter called for an immediate disbandment of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), stating that repeated human rights reviews have highlighted RAB's involvement in severe human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.

"We have noted with support the sanctions applied by the US government on the leadership of the RAB, and we have called on the Australian government to take similar action. Again we note the request from the Australian Bangladesh community for your administration to dismantle the RAB and provide justice for its victims," the letter further read.

Emphasising the need for an electoral road map, the letter stated that delays or ambiguity at this stage will only deepen public distrust and jeopardise the country's democratic future which is being watched closely by the people of Bangladesh and the international community.

"We call on your leadership to act decisively. We are prepared to engage constructively to support this essential step toward restoring democratic legitimacy," the letter concluded.

