24,000 Americans leave the Middle East amid tensions

Washington, March 6 (IANS) Nearly 24,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since late February, the US State Department said on Friday, as Washington continues efforts to assist Americans seeking to leave the region amid heightened security concerns.

Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson said the number reflects only those who have already arrived in the United States and does not include Americans who have relocated to other countries or those still travelling home.

“Since February 28, nearly 24,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East,” Johnson said. The State Department said it continues to actively contact US citizens in the region and offer transportation support, including charter flights and ground travel assistance.

“The Department continues to proactively call American citizens to offer charter flight or ground transport travel assistance,” Johnson said.

Several charter flights have already transported hundreds of Americans back to the United States, with more flights expected in the coming days, depending on security conditions on the ground.

“Several flights have safely returned hundreds of Americans to the United States with additional flights scheduled to take place over the coming days, as security conditions allow,” a statement said.

At the same time, officials noted that commercial travel options across much of the Middle East are gradually becoming more available. “Commercial flight availability across the region continues to improve with commercial options available in most of the region,” Johnson said.

The State Department urged Americans still in the region who require assistance to register through an emergency system so they can receive updates on available transportation.

American citizens in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Israel who need travel support have been asked to complete a Crisis Intake Form. The department said its 24-hour crisis response team has been working continuously to assist Americans across the region.

“Through the State Department’s 24/7 Task Force, we have directly assisted nearly 13,000 Americans abroad, offering security guidance and travel assistance,” Johnson said.

Officials also emphasised that Washington will continue to help Americans who wish to leave the Middle East. “The State Department will continue to actively assist any American citizen who wishes to depart the Middle East, to do so,” Johnson said.

The department said Americans requiring help can contact the State Department at any time through its emergency hotline. “Americans in the Middle East who need assistance can call the U.S. Department of State, 24/7, at +1-202-501-4444,” the statement said.

