18 arrested during anti-Israel protest at Microsoft campus in US' Redmond

Oregon, Aug 21 (IANS) Eighteen people have been taken into custody in US' Oregon for vandalising Microsoft's campus in Redmond during a protest against the company's business dealings with Israel.

The Redmond Police Department confirmed the arrests in a post on X, stating that the incident occurred on August 20.

"18 arrested for various charges during a protest at Microsoft Campus. Redmond police are at the scene of a demonstration at the Microsoft campus. On Aug 20, around 12:15 p.m., Redmond officers were dispatched to a large gathering of protestors in the Microsoft courtyard," the department said.

The protest, which entered its second consecutive day, called for Microsoft to sever ties with Israel.

According to police, the situation escalated when officers attempted to remove demonstrators from the property.

"A few protesters had poured paint over the Microsoft sign and on the ground," the police said, adding that the protesters resisted efforts to clear them and turned aggressive.

Amid the unrest, demonstrators allegedly blocked a pedestrian bridge using tables and chairs stolen from local vendors. The furniture was reportedly used as barricades, obstructing movement in the area.

"Officers took 18 into custody for multiple charges, including trespassing, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, and obstruction. No injuries were reported," the Redmond Police Department said.

The department also shared photos, including one showing the Microsoft sign defaced with red paint.

Microsoft, in a statement reported by Bloomberg, said: "Today, the group returned and engaged in vandalism and property damage. They also disrupted, harassed, and took tables and tents from local small businesses at a lunchtime farmer's market for employees."

The company added, "Microsoft deeply appreciates and supports the actions of local law enforcement officers and the Redmond Police Department."

Media reports indicated that the demonstrations were led by the group No Azure for Apartheid, which is urging Microsoft to stop selling products to Israel. The group has alleged that Microsoft's technology is enabling actions in Gaza that have caused civilian deaths.

The protests come after The Guardian reported allegations that the Israeli Defense Forces used Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to store phone call data obtained through widespread surveillance of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Responding to these claims, Microsoft said it had launched an independent investigation through a law firm. The company stated, "We have found no evidence to date that Microsoft's Azure and AI technologies have been used to target or harm people in the conflict in Gaza."

"As we have made clear, Microsoft is committed to its human rights standards and contractual terms of service, including in the Middle East," it added.

