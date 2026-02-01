170 kg illegal drugs discovered, two detained in Afghanistan's Herat

Kabul, Feb 1 (IANS) Police have seized 170 kg of illegal drugs from a vehicle in western Afghanistan's Herat province and taken two alleged drug smugglers into custody, the provincial police office said in a statement on Sunday.

Based on intelligence, police intercepted a car on Saturday and, after a search, recovered 170 kg of opium and hashish from hidden compartments in the vehicle, the statement said. It added that two individuals in the car were arrested on charges of attempting to traffic the contraband to an unknown destination.

The arrestees will be handed over to judicial authorities after preliminary interrogation is completed, the statement further noted, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Police will not allow anyone to produce or traffic illegal drugs anywhere in the province, the statement emphasised.

In a similar operation last week, police in eastern Khost province discovered 18 kg of hashish and arrested an alleged drug trafficker.

In December last year, Afghan police have arrested eight individuals on charges of production and smuggling of narcotics in the northern Jawzjan province, local media outlet Tolo News reported.

According to the report, provincial police conducted targeted operations that led to the arrest of the suspects and the seizure of a significant quantity of illicit drugs, including hashish and heroin. The drugs were reportedly discovered at locations linked to the detained individuals.

The arrests are part of ongoing efforts by Afghan authorities to combat illegal production, trafficking, and distribution of narcotics across the country.

On November 14, 2025, provincial police spokesman Nizamudin Omir said that Afghan police have arrested a suspected drug smuggler and confiscated illicit narcotics during an operation in the northern Takhar province.

According to the official, the suspect was detained while attempting to transport crystal methamphetamine and other chemicals used in heroin production to Taluqan, the provincial capital, where he allegedly planned to sell the materials.

The suspect was placed in custody for further investigation, the spokesman added.

