14 injured in pre-dawn US airstrikes on Yemeni capital: Medics

Sanaa, May 5 (IANS) At least 14 people were injured in fresh US airstrikes on Yemen's capital of Sanaa early Monday morning, local medics told Xinhua news agency.

The medics said 14 residents in the densely populated Shu'ub neighbourhood in the eastern part of Sanaa were injured as a result of the strikes, which also shattered windows in several homes and shops.

Meanwhile, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that dozens of additional US airstrikes targeted various locations across Sanaa, as well as in the provinces of Hodeidah, Saada, Marib and Al-Jawf. No casualties were reported in those areas, as the Houthis rarely disclose their losses.

The latest wave of airstrikes came just hours after the Houthis announced late Sunday that they will carry out further attacks on Ben Gurion Airport, the main international airport of Israel, warning international airlines to avoid the area.

On Sunday morning, a Houthi ballistic missile exploded near Ben Gurion Airport, wounding eight people and creating a 25-metre-wide crater just a few metres from the airport's control tower, according to Israeli media reports.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been targetting Israel since November 2023 in what they describe as an act of solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The group has repeatedly stated that it would halt its attacks if Israel ends its offensive in Gaza and allows humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

In response, the United States has carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in an effort to deter the group and weaken its military capabilities.

On March 15, Washington escalated its air campaign, prompting the Houthis to launch retaliatory attacks on US aircraft carriers and warships stationed in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

