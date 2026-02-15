12 people missing after boat sinks in Sudan

Khartoum, Feb 15 (IANS) At least 12 people went missing after a boat carrying 16 passengers capsized in the Wad Al-Zaki area in central Sudan's White Nile State, according to volunteers and eyewitnesses.

Read More

"A ferry carrying 16 people, including women, sank in Wad Al-Zaki. Four passengers were rescued, while search operations are still underway," the Sudan Doctors Network, a volunteer group, said in a statement on Saturday (local time).

An eyewitness told Xinhua that the boat sank while crossing between the village of Wad Al-Jatra on the western bank of the White Nile and Wad Al-Zaki on the eastern bank to attend a wedding, with 12 people reported missing.

Photos and videos circulated on social media showed small boats combing the river as volunteers joined rescue efforts, while dozens of residents gathered along the banks of the Nile to follow the search, reports Xinhua news agency.

The incident came just days after another ferry sank in the River Nile State in northern Sudan, killing 21 people. The Sudan Doctors Network called on the relevant authorities to review all river boats, enforce safety regulations and ensure life-saving equipment to prevent similar tragedies.

In Sudan, where bridges are scarce, especially in rural areas, frequent accidents involve overloaded traditional wooden boats used to cross the Nile. Civil defence authorities have repeatedly warned of their dangers, particularly during flood seasons.

Earlier, on February 11, at least 15 people died after a passenger ferry sank in the River Nile State in northern Sudan.

According to sources, the wooden boat was travelling between the villages of Tayba Al-Khawad and Deim Al-Qarai, carrying more than 27 passengers, including women, elderly people and children.

A source said the boat capsized due to high waves, noting that civil defence units rushed to the scene and recovered more than 15 bodies, and that eight people survived while about four others remain missing.

Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Network, a voluntary group, also confirmed the accident in a statement, noting that more than 15 bodies had been recovered and six people survived, while local residents and civil defence forces are continuing to search for the remaining missing passengers.

--IANS

sd/