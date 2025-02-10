Tourists Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake in Srinagar Amid Winter Chill

Srinagar: Tourists in Srinagar embraced the winter chill as they enjoyed Shikara rides on the Dal Lake amid the bitter cold on Monday.

According to the IMD, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 10.0 degrees Celsius today.

Tourists explored the city's scenic beauty and appealed to people to visit the place.

A tourist said, "We are feeling extremely happy here. We are taking precautions amid the cold. Although it is cold the picturesque views are amazing. We appeal to people to visit the place."

Tourists could be seen bundled up in warm clothing as they soaked in the breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains in the backdrop.

Houseboats lined along the lake's edge added to the picturesque setting, with some emitting plumes of smoke from chimneys, indicating the warmth inside.

The bustling markets near the lake, featuring vendors selling winter delicacies and traditional Kashmiri handicrafts, highlighted the tourism boost despite the cold.

The visuals effectively capture the essence of Srinagar's winter allure, drawing visitors to experience its seasonal beauty.

Despite the chill, tourists are flocking to the region, enjoying the weather and the scenic views that winter brings to the picturesque valley.

Earlier, snowfall in Bhaderwah of Doda district drew in tourists from across the country, enthralling them with its scenic beauty.

Tourists, both young and old, were seen throwing snowballs at each other in a lighthearted manner.

Others molded fresh snow into the shape of a snowman, decorating it with scarves, stones and sticks, adding to the lively atmosphere of the winter season in Srinagar. (ANI)