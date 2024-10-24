Some Akasa Air flights receive security threats

New Delhi: Akasa Air received security threats for some flights operating on Thursday, prompting the airline to activate their emergency protocols.

According to the Akasa Air spokesperson, the airline's response teams are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities.

"Some of our flights operating on October 24, 2024, have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on the ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Goa International Airport (Dabolim) and Manohar International Airport in Goa were also put on high alert on Thursday after four aircraft bound for these airports received bomb threats. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) has been constituted for both airports to assess the threats.

Earlier, over 50 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines have received bomb threats on Tuesday, according to aviation sources. Major Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Vistara, and Akasa Air, reported bomb threats for both their international and domestic flights during this period.

According to a statement from IndiGo, the airlines received 11 additional bomb threats by Tuesday evening, following 10 threats reported on Monday.

In its press release, IndiGo announced that it received security-related alerts on nearly 11 flights, including flight 6E 196 (from Bengaluru to Lucknow), 6E 433 (from Aizawl to Kolkata), 6E 455 (from Kolkata to Bengaluru), 6E 17 (from Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E 394 (from Kolkata to Jaipur), 6E 318 (from Kolkata to Ahmedabad), 6E 297 (from Hyderabad to Jodhpur), 6E 399 (from Lucknow to Goa), 6E 381 (from Goa to Ahmedabad), 6E 403 (from Pune to Dehradun), and 6E 419 (from Surat to Goa).

Akasa Air also confirmed that it received security threats and stated that it has been following safety procedures to ensure passenger safety and comfort.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said, "Some of our flights operating on October 22, 2024, have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort."

Earlier on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the ministry has ordered additional checks at airports to ensure passenger safety without causing further inconvenience.

He noted that a private network was used to post the bomb threats on social media, and agencies supervised by the Ministry of Home Affairs are working to identify those responsible.

The minister indicated that the perpetrators would be placed on a no-fly list.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is in continuous contact with the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the situation surrounding the bomb threats to flights.

