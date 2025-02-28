VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Prays at Tarapith Shaktipeeth Mandir in Birbhum, West Bengal

Birbhum: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited and offered prayers at the Tarapith Shaktipeeth temple in West Bengal's Birbhum on Friday.

After the visit, VP Dhankhar expressed his feelings and said, "Felt blessed after visiting the temple and sought bliss for the entire humanity. I have resolved to take forward Indian tradition and work on people's welfare with more commitment. There is no other nation like India since our religious places and faith in them are proof of it. After coming here, we can feel India's stature in the world. Our religious places are sources of inspiration."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is currently on a one-day tour of West Bengal.

Tarapith is renowned as one of the most revered Shakti Peethas in the Birbhum district.

In addition to his visit to Tarapith, Dhankhar will also preside as the Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony of the 150th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Gaudiya Mission's founder, Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, in Kolkata, as per a press release.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Vice President Dhankhar remarked that Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to generate 50,000 MW of power.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest at the first-ever Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration at Kamporijo Circle, Kamle District, Arunachal Pradesh, Dhankhar said, "Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to generate 50,000 MW of power. Producing one megawatt requires an investment of Rs 10 crore, which means there is an investment potential of Rs 5 lakh crore in Arunachal Pradesh. Kiren ji (Union Minister Kiren Rijiju) surely has some magic. He managed to convince the Prime Minister about this and urged all of you to seize this opportunity, cooperate, and preserve our culture. In such a scenario, I feel truly delighted to be here."

He further said that decades ago, the government introduced the 'Look East' policy, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed this into 'Act East' because merely looking will not suffice; action is necessary. (ANI)