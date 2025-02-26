UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple, says 66 crore devotees attended Maha Kumbh

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

CM Yogi extended his wishes to people of the state and also spoke aboutg the successful completion of Maha Kumbh.

The CM informed that almost 66 crore devotees took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"I extend my best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasion of Mahashivratri... Every Shivalay in the state is witnessing a massive gathering of devotees... Maha Kumbh is concluding today, almost 66 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni and has given a message of unity to the entire country," CM Yogi said.

Additionally, CM Yogi along with BJP MP Ravi Kishan, offered prayers at Mansarovar Temple, Mukteshwar Nath Shiva Temple and Mahadev Jharkhandi Temple.

Meanwhile, Devotees from across the country arrived in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in the early hours for the last 'Snan' of the Maha Kumbh.

The first Amrit Snan of Paush Purnima began on January 13, followed by Snan on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and the last snan on February 26, Maha Shivaratri.

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was reached Goddess Parvati's house with a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.(ANI)