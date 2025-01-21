UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, Addresses Grievances

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday morning.

In the 'Janata Darshan' program, conducted on the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi listened to the grievances of the people and gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.

People expressed their problems and presented a range of issues before the Uttar Pradesh CM as he listened to their grievances and issued necessary directions for speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues while at the same time assuring the people that no injustice would be done to anyone.

CM Yogi, after being elected as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

Earlier, on January 15, CM Yogi Adityanath held 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhpur, where he addressed the grievances of the people who had come from different districts.

Yogi Adityanath started the Janta Darshan soon after becoming the chief minister in 2017, with the primary aim of resolving the complaints and grievances of the people as soon as possible.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister attended a program under the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan and hailed Dr. BR Ambedkar, saying that he established this nation as a democracy by making the Constitution and that India gave rights to marginalised people and women before countries like the United States and Britain.

"Those who always insulted him when he was alive and also after death, the people who did not regard the constitution, imposed an emergency, have now taken the responsibility of protecting the constitution. We need to understand that after 75 years of getting the constitution, we are trying to deepen the roots of it. Although countries like England and America established democracy, they gave rights to marginalised people and the women after India. This happened because we had BR Ambedkar," said the Chief Minister while addressing the event. (ANI)