Temples in Muslim countries: Infinite flow of Sanatan culture

Recently, the temple dedicated to Lord Murugan in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, has been opened with Maha Kumbhabhishekam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended this event online. On this occasion, Modi said that 'he feels fortunate to be a part of a holy event like the Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Murugan Temple.' This Murugan temple in Jakarta is also known as Sri Sanatana Dharma Aalayam. This is Indonesia's first temple dedicated to Lord Murugan. This temple started being built in 2020. Recently on February 2, this temple built on a 4000 square meter plot given by the Indonesian government has been opened in a grand ceremony. Earlier, grand temples have also been built in Abu Dhabi and Dubai of Saudi Arabia. These temples are a symbol of the fact that Sanatan culture is being respected even in Muslim countries. The mullahs of Pakistan are spewing venom over the construction of a temple symbolizing Sanatan culture in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim country, but this has demonstrated the divinity of Sanatan culture in the world. The way Sanatan is gaining respect in the world is proving the relevance of our ancient culture in the modern age. Sanatan is truth and truth is eternal. It is that eternal light which will remain illuminated till eternity. It neither had any beginning nor will it have any end. Sanatan is the soul of the universe, it is the realization of the supreme element. Sanatan means eternal, which always remains. What was there before, what is there now and what will always remain. Sanatan is not just a religion, it is that stream of consciousness which gives the message of love, service, tolerance and peace to life. It is that divine heritage which has shown the direction of salvation, knowledge, human welfare and spiritual upliftment to the entire humanity. This culture is not only the bearer of traditions but is also a bottomless storehouse of knowledge, science, philosophy and spirituality. The roots of Sanatan are so deep that it has no beginning and no end. It is the ultimate truth, and truth is God. The Sanatan system is not limited to just religion, but it is the basis of the entire philosophy of life. This is the reason why Sanatan is omnipresent, omnipresent and omniscient.

Sanatan culture has a wonderful inclusion of life, joy and celebration. Its customs, celebrations and festivals promote national and human unity and social harmony. This culture is not limited to the scriptures only. It lives in the heartbeats, flows in every particle of life. If India has the status of Dev Bhoomi, it is only due to Sanatan culture.

Sanatan culture shows the whole world the path of non-violence, kindness and sympathy towards every living being. Only Sanatan culture is such in which emphasis has been given on the conservation of nature. In Sanatan, the meaning of religion is not limited to worship but it guides the totality of life. Our festivals, celebrations, customs and rituals are the symbols of this eternal flow. The joy of Diwali in the twinkling of lamps, the love of Holi in the hues of colours, the message of new creation in Makar Sankranti, the grandeur of Chhath in the worship of the Sun and the great confluence of faith Maha Kumbh, all these are living proofs of Sanatan culture. There is a bond of seven lives in marriage rituals, modesty in clothing and purity-sattvicta in food. All these create sweetness, love and harmony in life.

Sanatan is full of specialties. Our culture is colourful, in which many traditions and values are associated. It is a unique confluence of art, music, literature and philosophy. India is not just a land, it is a land of penance, sacrifice and dedication. It is a feeling, a consciousness, a spiritual power. Sanatan culture shows the world the path of non-violence, kindness and sympathy. The feeling of nature conservation is the basic foundation of Sanatan culture. In this, rivers are not just water streams but mothers. Mountains are not just high peaks but are adorable and trees are not just structures of wood and leaves but are the basis of life. This is the same land where Shri Krishna descended and preached the Gita. This is the same land where Shri Ram gave the message of dignity. On this land, Adi Shankaracharya taught Advaita. On this land, Emperor Ashoka adopted non-violence and here Chhatrapati Shivaji and Maharana Pratap awakened the national pride.

The land of India, which has imbibed Sanatan culture, is the land of offering, tarpan and dedication. Just like various flowers are woven together in a bouquet, similarly in Sanatan culture, Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, religious traditions and moral values are woven together. Here religion is a detailed lifestyle. It does not consider life to be just a journey from birth to death, but connects it with the continuous flow of karma and consequences. As are the deeds, so will be the consequences, this idea is seen only in Sanatan.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is a symbol of this. Maha Kumbh is the grand festival of Sanatan culture. A divine glimpse of Sanatan traditions is visible in Maha Kumbh. Maha Kumbh is a divine confluence of faith, belief, tradition, spirituality and Indian culture. Crores of devotees arriving in Prayagraj are not acquainted with each other, but despite this, their participation in this Maha Kumbh together is the best example of Sanatan culture. Crores of devotees returning from Maha Kumbh are returning with a resolve to keep alive the heritage, ideals and values of Sanatan culture because these are the values that bind our society together and spread the feeling of harmony. Maha Kumbh has become a unique symbol of the uninterrupted flow of Sanatan culture. Maha Kumbh has brought together crores of people in the holy confluence of faith, devotion and culture. In true sense, Maha Kumbh has appeared as a symbol of eternal spiritual heritage of Indian Sanatan culture and a celebration of faith and harmony.

Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, which are imbued with Sanatan culture, are not just scriptures, but are lighthouses that give the right direction to life. This culture has tied India together and connected the world with Indian philosophy. Sanatan is not just history, it is also the direction of the future. It is not just the language of scriptures, it is the voice of the soul. Our scriptures are not just the source of knowledge, they are the guides of life. This is the same culture, which has given the world the wonderful heritage of yoga, meditation, Ayurveda and life science. The roots of this culture are so deep that no shock of time can shake it.

There was a time in the middle of the last three-four decades, when it was being said that there was an increasing distance from Sanatan culture, but the last decade has witnessed a change in this matter. Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, India's Sanatan culture is being praised. This has created a desire to know, understand and assimilate Indian Sanatan culture in the entire world. During this period, work has been done to revive Sanatan culture. In the Modi government, extensive efforts are being made to propagate the culture and traditions of India, due to which the desire to know and adopt Sanatan culture has increased across the world. Our youth are imbibing Sanatan culture, which is building their character. Our youth have realized that Sanatan culture is not just a tradition, it is the art of living. It teaches us how to perform our duties, maintain peace and harmony in society and serve humanity. It is a priceless heritage full of philosophy, science, literature and art. If someone wants to understand and live life deeply, he has to dive into the ocean of Sanatan culture. This is the culture that has given a spiritual perspective not only to India, but to the entire world. Sanatan culture is not only a heritage of the past, it is also the basis of the present and the guide of the future. Our past was based on this, our present is its mirror and our future will also stand on its foundation. This is Sanatan, this is the truth and this is the endless flow of Sanatan culture.