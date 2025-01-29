Special Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Mauni Amavasya in Ujjain

Ujjain: A huge crowd of devotees thronged Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district to offer prayers on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday and a special Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti was performed on the occasion.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

Priest of the temple, Yash Sharma told ANI, "According to the tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Thereafter Baba Mahakal was decorated and a special Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells)."

"Prayers were also offered to Baba Mahakal to fulfil the wishes and desires of everyone. May his blessings be showered upon everyone," he added.

Additionally, a large number of devotees took a holy dip in Kshipra river on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya at Ram Ghat and performed rituals praying to their ancestors.

A devotee told ANI, "Today is an auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya and we took a holy dip in the Kshipra River. We liked it very much. We also performed puja and charity for the happiness and peace of our ancestors."

A priest at Ramghat said that those who take a dip in Kshipra river, observe 'Maun' (Silence), fast, and perform worship to their ancestor, get relief from pain and their wishes are fulfilled.

Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya, is a sacred Hindu occasion dedicated to honouring ancestors and predecessors. The name "Mauni" means silence, and the day of Mauni Amavasya is dedicated to the practice of silence. On this day, devotees take a pledge to remain silent and experience spiritual elevation.

It is also believed that Mauni Amavasya is a very auspicious day to take a holy dip or 'snana' in a holy river. People worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva in addition to their ancestors and predecessors.

To commemorate Mauni Amavasya, devotees perform a series of rituals and maintain a Mauni Vrat. They perform Pitru Dosha puja, offer Arghya to Lord Surya, and take a holy dip.

Donations, charity and organising pujas are considered to be meritorious, and people seek serenity and tranquillity in life and perform rituals for the 'Pitru Dosha'. (ANI)