Ram Mandir Sees Surge in Devotees as Security Measures Tightened in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A surge in devotees visiting the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has led authorities to tighten security measures. The influx is attributed to the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, where devotees take a holy dip before visiting the Ram temple.

To accommodate the growing crowd, special arrangements have been made, including expanding capacity and ensuring devotees' safety during the cold weather.

"The number of people coming to Ayodhya is continuously increasing and the main reason for this is the Maha Kumbh Mela organized in Prayagraj, a large number of people are coming here after taking a holy dip there... ATS and commandos are also deployed. All arrangements have been made for the devotees," said Balramachari Dubey, SP (Security), Shri Ram Janmabhoomi to ANI.

Meanwhile, devotees expressed their joy and blessings after visiting the temple."It feels very divine and grand. I'm very happy. We came here as a group of ten people. Earlier, we went to Prayagraj to attend the Mahakumbh. The arrangements were good there. We didn't encounter any problems," said Hitesh Jain, a devotee from Maharashtra.

Earlier, Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal announced that special arrangements are being made to manage the large number of devotees visiting the Ram Janmbhoomi temple. Dayal said that large crowds are expected after the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

Arrangements have been made to manage the growing crowd and expand the capacity to accommodate devotees and ensure their safety during the cold weather.

Speaking to ANI, Dayal said, "The devotees visiting the Mahakumbh have been visiting Ayodhya temple afterwards. Especially after the holy baths, a huge influx of crowds is being witnessed here. We are expecting large crowds after the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on January 29 as well."

After the successful completion of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, the Yogi Adityanath government has now shifted its complete focus to the preparations for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, scheduled for January 29, according to an official statement.

To strengthen the arrangements, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar conducted a visit to the Mahakumbh area last Thursday. During their visit, they chaired a high-level review meeting at the ICC auditorium.

The Chief Secretary Manoj Singh noted that the arrangements and facilities during the previous festivals were commendable but emphasized the need for further refinement.

He stated that preparations must also account for the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Mahakumbh, along with a possible cabinet meeting.

Singh instructed that all preparations should be completed promptly and directed that sector magistrates, police, and officers from all departments ensure their presence in all sectors.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)