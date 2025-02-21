Pakistan Grants Visas to 154 Indian Pilgrims for Shree Katas Raj Temple Visit

New Delhi: Pakistan High Commission in India said on Friday that it has issued visas to 154 Indian pilgrims to visit the revered Shree Katas Raj temples in Pakistan's Chakwal district.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to take place from February 24 to March 2, 2025, the High Commission said in a statement.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d' Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding and fulfilling journey. The Charge d' Affaires reaffirmed that the Government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate such visits as per its policy to promote interfaith harmony and mutual understanding, the High Commission said in a statement.

The pilgrimage is being conducted under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, which enables thousands of Indian devotees to travel to Pakistan annually for religious festivals. (ANI)