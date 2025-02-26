Over 6.67 lakh devotees visit Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Maha Shivratri

Varanasi: Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham witnessed an overwhelming footfall on Tuesday, with 6,67,855 devotees visiting the revered temple for darshan till 7:00 PM on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Foreign devotees also visited Maha Kumbh and Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. They recited the 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' and chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' as they headed towards the temple.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees thronged the Pracheen Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandani Chowk in the national capital on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

This auspicious Hindu festival, celebrated annually, is dedicated to the worship of Shiva, marking the night of his divine marriage with Goddess Parvati.

Devotees observe fasts, perform Abhishekam (ritual bathing of the Shivling) with milk, honey, and water, and chant "Om Namah Shivaya" to seek blessings for prosperity and spiritual growth. Many temples organise special pujas, night vigils (jagran), and bhajans, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere.

Devotees at the Pracheen Gauri Shankar Temple wished everybody a blessed Maha Shivratri and said that they received the darshan.

Maha Shivratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in India and other Hindu-populous countries. (ANI)