MP CM Mohan Yadav offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Mahashivratri

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with his wife offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple located in Ujjain district on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

CM Yadav with his wife Seema Yadav reached inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple, performed the rituals of worshipping Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva), and sought his blessings for the welfare of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister was seen engrossed in devotion while sitting in the Nandi hall of the temple on the occasion.

"Today, I offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple here and I prayed that may Baba Mahakal shower his blessing on everyone...Vikramostav is starting from today and I extend my best wishes to the people of the state on this occasion," CM Yadav told reporters.

Additionally in a post on X, the Chief Minister stated, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I reached Mahakaleshwar Temple along with my wife, offered prayers to Baba Mahakal and prayed for the welfare and well-being of the people of the state."

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, a special Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti was performed here. Scores of devotees and several important personalities including Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and famous singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi (Singer) along with his wife offered prayers on the occasion.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

The priest of the temple said, "On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened at around 2:30 am and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Thereafter Baba Mahakal was decorated and a special Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells)."

"It is my good fortune that I had an opportunity to have darshan of Lord Mahakal on the auspicious occasion of Shivaratri. Temple management has made good arrangements here. I am feeling very good and prayed that may Lord bless everyone, the country and give us power to work for the welfare of the public," Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu told ANI.

MP Minister Vijayvargiya also said that he is fortunate that he has had an opportunity to offer prayers at the Mahakal temple for the past several years. He stressed that there is a good arrangement, and people are having darshan peacefully.

"I pray to the Lord that may all the residents of the country and the state be happy. I extend my greetings to everyone on the occasion of Mahashivratri," he added.

Singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi told ANI, "Mahakal has always blessed me. I prayed that the blessings would continue. It is my good fortune that I came here again. May Mahakal fulfill everyone's wishes and keep everyone happy."

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)