Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla arrive in Vrindavan for two-day religious trip

Mathura: Kota MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Vrindavan on Monday for a two-day religious trip, accompanied by his family and around 70 other members.

During his visit, Birla is scheduled to perform a special prayer and worship ceremony at Keshighat, where he will offer his respects to the Yamuna River. Following that, the Lok Sabha Speaker will visit the famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, one of the most revered sites in the region.

After visiting Banke Bihari Temple, Om Birla will travel to Govardhan, where he will worship at the Girraj Ji Temple and the Shrinath Ji Temple.

Recently, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended two symposiums on 'Adoption to Changing Landscape: My Viksit Bharat--2047' organised by the Northern India Regional Council, Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), in New Delhi.

In his inaugural address, Birla said, "Today's India with deeper democratic spirit, stable government and visionary leadership, is a land of immense opportunities for the investors. The fastest growing economy in the world is a favourite destination for investment across the world."

Referring to legal reforms in India, Birla noted that for the first time in India, an effort has been made to change colonial laws, repeal redundant laws, and make new laws that are in sync with the hopes and aspirations of the people of New India.

Mentioning GST, proposed income tax legislation, and changes in labour laws and company laws, Birla emphasized that these initiatives reflect the leadership's vision to take the country on the path of progress and prosperity. "New laws are not only simple, transparent and progressive but also inclusive to improve the life of the last person in the society. Progressive laws always take into consideration the changing requirements of the country and the society and the changing international scenario," he added.

Stating that developments in the fields of infrastructure, road connectivity, rail connectivity, air connectivity have augmented the capacity to bring in more investment to the country, the Lok Sabha Speaker observed that these investments will ultimately benefit the society at large. (ANI)