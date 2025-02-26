Kedarnath Dham to repopen from May 2 for pilgrims

Rudraprayag: On the occassion of Mahashivratri, Badrinath - Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) announced that the doors of the eleventh Jyotirlinga Kedarnath Dham will open on May 2 at 7 am.

Lord Bhairavnath will be worshipped on April 27. While the Panch Mukhi Doli of Baba Kedar will depart from Shri Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath to Kedarnath Dham on April 28, the press release stated.

The date of opening of the doors of Kedarnath Dham was decided in the presence of Kedarnath Dham Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, duty bearer Chandi Prasad Bhatt and Shri Badrinath - Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, Panchgai Committee officials, and hundreds of devotees at Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath, after the Panchang calculation by the religious leaders and Vedpathis, as per rituals, the release stated.

On this occasion of Mahashivratri, Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath was decorated with flowers in a grand manner, there was enthusiasm among the devotees, hundreds of devotees reached Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath for darshan. Bhajan Kirtan of Bholenath was also organized and devotees distributed Prasad.

Meanwhile, devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the last day of Maha Kumbh 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

The first Amrit Snan of Paush Purnima began on January 13, followed by Snan on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and the last snan on February 26, Maha Shivaratri.

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)