Actor Ashwini Sri Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple, Receives Vedic Blessings

Tirumala: Actress Ashwini Sri visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

After having the darshan of the deity, the priests offered Vedic blessings to Ashwini at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Sacred offerings were later presented to her by officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The 'B.Tech Babulu' fame actress wore a yellow saree for her sacred visit to the temple, paired with a red dupatta. In terms of accessories, she wore large earrings and yellow bangles. She was accompanied by close friends and family.

The Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala is currently witnessing visits from several actors in the South film industry.

On Tuesday, actress Samyuktha Menon visited Lord Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. On the same day, singer Mangli was also spotted at the temple offering her prayers at Tirumala Temple.

After the 'Vaathi' actress Samyuktha offered her prayers to the Lord Venkateswara, the temple priests offered Vedic blessings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials presented her with the temple's teertha and prasadam during her visit.

Samyuktha donned a minimal make-up look for the visit. In the accessory department, the actress wore big earrings which beautifully complemented her dress.

While talking to the media, Samyuktha opened up about her future projects and said that she will have back-to-back movie releases this year.

"So this year there are a lot of movies coming to me that are very important. Not only for me I wanted everyone who was working alongside me to come a very good one year. I'm doing five projects which will be released back-to-back." said Samyuktha.

A day before, on January 20, Music composer and singer Thaman and actor Ashwin Babu also visited the Tirumala Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)