154 Hindu Pilgrims Depart Amritsar for Katas Raj Mahadev Mandir, Pakistan for Mahashivratri

Punjab: Around 154 Hindu pilgrims leave Amritsar for Katas Raj Mahadev Temple in Pakistan to celebrate Mahashivratri.

Lalita Aggarwal, a pilgrim visiting Katas Raj Mahadev Temple, says, "The 'Jatha' is leaving for the Katas Raj Mahadev Temple in Pakistan on the occasion of Mahashivratri ...We visit the Katas Raj Mahadev Temple once a year to offer prayers."

Pandit Ripu Kant Goswami, a pilgrim visiting Katas Raj Mahadev Temple, said that the Jatha looks forward to taking a holy dip in the Amar Kund.

"The 'Jatha' is heading for the Katas Raj Mahadev Temple in Pakistan...We will take a holy dip in 'Amar Kund' on the occasion of Mahashivratri. As Mahakumbh is happening in India we will take a holy dip in Amar Kund by god's grace," he said.

He added that, "Since the beginning our pact has allowed us for 200 visitors but every time a few 10-20 Visa get cancelled. Now, there are a lot of our temples there, not just in Katashraj ji, but also in Jhelum, Mata Hinglaj mandir and many other 1000-year-old temples. Therefore, as we go there we can also spread awareness about this." Explaining the need for more visas for Pilgrims to visit such holy sites.

An old lady who had been to Katas Raj four times before appealed to the Government to organsise more visas for pilgrims who wished to go to Katas Raj.

"From Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal Gujrat. Rajasthan Tamil Nadu pilgrims are travelling to Katas Raj. 72 people are going, but the visa for 34 people has been cancelled by the Pakistani authorities at the last moment. Many of them got to know this last moment and they were very sad. I believe that arrangements are better than before there right now, I have been there 4 times myself but they are not as conducive as they should be. Apart from Dera Gurudwara Sahib Lahore there is no place for us. I appeal to the Indian government that why not we allow 500 people twice a year. And have a Maitri Dharamshala in Lahore like we have in Nepal," she said

A man travelling from Jharkhand with hopes of planting Rudrakhsa trees found out at the last moment that his visa had been cancelled.

"As we got here, we got to know that my visa had been cancelled, and I am very disappointed with this. If we get to meet our deity, it makes us delighted, but otherwise, we are in a lot of difficulties. I was going to plant a tree there. It was a Rudraksha and Chandan tree...the government must take cognisance of this, and everyone should get a visa. We are from Sanatan Dharm and we wish that everyone gets the visa. If this is not possible, then at least we should have been intimidated a week before as it causes a lot of difficulty," he said.

The Katas Raj Temples comprises of seven temples that are called the Satgraha. The seven temples surround the pond Katas which is said to be sacred for Hindus. It is believed to have been created from Lord Shiva's teardrop after the death of his wife Sati.

This is also the place where the Pandavas are said to have spent some of their time in exile. (ANI)