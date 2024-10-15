Noida airport successfully completes calibration flight to test navigation system

New Delhi: Noida International Airport (NIA) has successfully completed the calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) on Monday.

In a statement, the airport informed that a Beech King Air 360ER from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) began the calibration process on October 10, with the process concluding on Monday.

The calibration, carried out by AAI with support from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure preparedness of operational readiness, ensuring the highest safety standards for aircraft operations at the airport.

"We have successfully completed the calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) at NIAirport. A Beech King Air 360ER from AAI began the calibration process on 10th Oct, with the process concluding on 14th October. The calibration, carried out by AAI with support from the DGCA India represents a crucial milestone in our journey towards operational readiness, ensuring the highest safety standards for aircraft operations," the Noida International Airport said in a post on X.

The ILS is a radio navigation system that provides precise guidance to pilots during approach and landing, particularly in low visibility conditions. This capability is crucial for maintaining operational efficiency and minimizing delays at the airport.

Additionally, the PAPI is a system of lights positioned beside the runway, designed to provide visual indication to pilots regarding their correct descent angle during the final approach.

The successful calibration of ILS and PAPI is a significant step forward for Noida International Airport as it progresses towards its operational launch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Jewar Airport on November 26, 2021. The airport is expected to be operational later this year, two years before IGI Airport reaches its threshold traffic handling capacity.

The airport is strategically located at about 72 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport, about 52 kilometres from Noida, about 130 kilometres from Agra and about 90 kilometres from Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Dadri.

