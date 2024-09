Ankara [Turkey]: Vistara Airlines announced on Friday that its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight that was diverted to Turkey due to security concerns has landed safely in Turkey.

Sharing a post on X, Vistara wrote, "Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates.

—ANI