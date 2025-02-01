Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey of Maha Kumbh Area Ahead of Vasant Panchami

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister M Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Maha Kumbh area today on Saturday. The UP CM will visit Prayagraj today to take stock of the arrangements for Vasant Panchmi on February 2.

Meanwhile, Maha Kumbh has drawn diplomats from around the world, with many foreign diplomats expressing their excitement and gratitude to India for the opportunity to experience its rich cultural heritage firsthand in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Marje Luup, Estonian Ambassador to India, highlighted the significance of the event and stated, "Very excited. This is a very important event for India and also for all of us. This happens very rarely. 70 visitors from Estonia are also going to the Maha Kumbh... I am very grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs for giving us the opportunity to visit there... some of us will also take a dip."

Shankar Prasad Sharma, Nepal's Ambassador to India, emphasised the sacred nature of the occasion and affirmed that Maha Kumbh is "very sacred occasion" and "a great opportunity" for him to join the millions of people who are getting blessings through Maha Kumbh Snan.

He said, "I am sure these millions of people are looking for purity and enlightenment and I am happy that I will be a part of it."

Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of South Africa to India, described the Maha Kumbh as a "once in a lifetime experience" and a "global celebration of humanity."

Expressing her excitement and appreciation for the opportunity to experience the Maha Kumbh, Diana Mickeviciene, Lithuania's Ambassador to India stated that she has been "associated with India" for many years, but never had a chance to go to any Kumbh,

"I feel very fortunate that I am here in India... This is definitely something that reflects the rich Indian heritage and culture, which you should be very proud of."

Over 5.42 million devotees took dip on Saturday in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Among these, over 1 million Kalpavasis and 4.42 million pilgrims have taken a dip in the Triveni waters today.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)