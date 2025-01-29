Yogi Adityanath Assures Control Over Mahakumbh Stampede Situation in Prayagraj

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to devotees at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them and advised to not insist on taking a dip at the Sangam Ghat due to large crowds.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's remark came after a stampede-like situation on Wednesday early morning.

He said that around 8 to 10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today and there is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. He said that a few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg.

"Around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today. There is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg. The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

"Since Mauni Amavasya mahurat started last night, a large number of devotees have been coming in," he added.

Yogi Adityanarg noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation.

"The PM has taken stock of the situation four times till now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation," the CM noted.

Informing about the situation in Mahakumbh, he said, "The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd size remains massive. The saints of different Akharas have humbly said that devotees should take a holy dip first and once crowds reduce, Akharas will proceed for the holy dip."

"There are large crowds at Sangam Nose, Nag Vasuki Marg and Sangam Marg. I appeal to the devotees to not pay attention to any rumour. Ghats have been made in the entire Kumbh area; devotees don't need to move towards Sangam nose only. Devotees should take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them," Yogi appealed while ensuring proper medical treatment of the injured persons.

He further stated that Indian Railways have organised special trains for the swift movement of the devotees.

"The Railways have organised special trains from different stations of the Prayagraj region to take devotees back to their respective destinations," the CM stated.

The incident comes as a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.''

Meanwhile, 36.1 million devotees have taken a bath in Triveni till 10 am on Wednesday, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. (ANI)