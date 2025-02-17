What Draws 60 Crore People to Maha Kumbh for a Holy Dip?

I have returned home after taking a dip in the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. I took a dip in the Mahasangam on the day of Magh Purnima. When I was taking a dip, not thousands, not lakhs, but crores of people around me were bathing and considering themselves blessed. So far, a total of about 60 crore people have taken a dip in the Maha Kumbh. After seeing the sea of people in Prayagraj, I do not feel the rush of the capital Delhi. When I compare the crowd of Prayagraj with Delhi, it seems as if I have reached some small city and not Delhi. While staying in Prayagraj for two days and then returning, the same question is flashing in my mind that why half the population of the country has reached the Maha Kumbh. After all, why have 60 crore people taken a dip in the Kumbh?

I am asking myself this question and trying to get an answer to it. In the past seventy years of life, very few questions have arisen for which I have to think so much to get a proper answer. I have visited Ardh Kumbh and Kumbh many times, but the Maha Kumbh that has come after 144 years is surprising me. I am wondering if Maha Kumbh is only a religious event? I get the answer from my own conscience – no… no… it is the unbroken flow of Sanatan culture, the power of faith and a wonderful means of moving towards salvation. It is the symbol and proof of those traditions of ours that are still alive despite centuries of slavery and the blows of time. Many civilizations have vanished in the world, but the existence of Indian culture is still intact with its original soul. This Maha Kumbh is not only a symbol of religious awareness but also presents a living example of the unity, harmony and spiritual power of Indian society.

I visited various sadhus and sanyasis in Prayagraj, listened to their discourses. Talked to fellow travellers. Discussed with countrymen who had come from different states at Sangam. The conclusion was that for them, bathing in the Maha Kumbh is not just a religious ritual but also an important stage in the journey of self-purification and salvation. As the devotees around me took a dip in the Mahasangam of Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati, the expressions on their faces made it seem as if they had attained the highest joy of life. I saw devotees from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, Gujarat and many other states forgetting their troubles and problems of life and being filled with a new energy. Looking at them, I felt that this is the power of Sanatan Dharma where every difficulty seems small with faith and belief.

Is Maha Kumbh only a festival?

When I asked some devotees present at the LIC reception center, they said - Maha Kumbh also inspires us to introspect and self-realization. We do not consider it a mere pilgrimage but experience it as a life-changing spiritual journey. I saw such saints in Prayagraj who did not want anything and also met such worldly people who wanted to get a lot. Many people came here in search of mental peace after being troubled by the hustle and bustle of life, while some people have come here only to be a part of this divine pilgrimage experience by bearing all the hardships of the journey.

Seeing the huge crowd everywhere, one thing was understood that Maha Kumbh is the biggest proof of the liveliness, depth and vastness of Indian culture. Maha Kumbh embodies the feeling of love, belongingness and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Everyone has come to Prayagraj as a devotee only, rising above caste, religion, class and social status. Maha Kumbh festival has shown how deep and strong the roots of Indian culture are, which stand successfully in every test.

Maha Kumbh has also emerged as a symbol of the strength of the nation. People from every section of the society have participated in it. From a common devotee to the Prime Minister and the President. Neither caste distinction is seen in Maha Kumbh, nor the difference of high and low. Every person, irrespective of his religion, society or class, is taking bath in Maha Sangam with equal feelings. In this way, Maha Kumbh has presented the biggest example of unity and brotherhood of our society. In this, the businessmen, industrialists and public sector undertakings of the country have established new dimensions by expanding the facilities in step with the central and state government, saints and akhadas. According to the UP government, this mega event has created employment opportunities and revenue of about three lakh crores is estimated to be generated. Big industrialists have spent crores of rupees with their devotion and set up bhandaras and service camps, due to which lakhs of people have got food and essential facilities. This makes it clear how deep the tradition of charity and service is in Indian society?

Since the beginning of Maha Kumbh, there has been continuous movement in Prayagraj, but lakhs of devotees did not just return after taking a bath, but they adopted Kalpavas. That is, they stayed in Prayagraj for a certain period and did self-introspection, sadhana and churning of knowledge. Blessed are those Kalpavasis, who have imbibed the change within themselves before going back to the society with the resolve of truth. I also met such devotees, who made themselves a part of Maha Kumbh with the desire to forget their worldly identity by immersing themselves in yagya, donation, japa and kirtan.

While explaining Maha Kumbh, a saint rightly said that it is a unique confluence of yoga yagya, gyan yagya, japa yagya and bhakti yagya. This festival is not only an opportunity for personal self-purification but has also come to give the message of peace, love and service to the entire humanity.

Despite the arrival of crores of people, Maha Kumbh has been a systematic event, where neither dirt nor heaps of garbage were seen. The initiative to create an environmentally conscious environment in Maha Kumbh is certainly commendable. It is a unique effort to inspire people towards cleanliness and environmental protection through various campaigns. Efforts to reduce the use of plastic, organic waste management and cleaning of Ganga have made the Maha Kumbh more positive. The use of modern technology, digital and AI for the first time in this great event has made it possible to make all the arrangements smoothly. Due to this, people all over the world have started acknowledging the capabilities of our country.

The energy generated from the collective chanting, penance, rituals, yagna, satsangs happening there will spread in the entire universe and pave the way for the welfare of all living beings. It will also bring to fruition our age-old sentiment of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah'. On the day of Maghi Purnima, I witnessed a wonderful scene of the Maha Kumbh, when people reached Sangam after facing so many difficulties, traveling long distances, facing the troubles of the crowd. The world is astonished to see this power of faith. Maha Kumbh has emerged as a symbol of the immortality of Indian culture, its spirituality and social unity. It is not just a religious fair but an inspirational example of the values, rituals and spiritual awakening of Indian society. Maha Kumbh has not only connected us deeply to religion and spirituality but has also given the message of service, sacrifice, love and dedication. The satisfaction and joy seen on the faces of the devotees after taking a dip shows that it is not just a bath but a feeling of spiritual fulfillment. All the people who have reached Maha Kumbh till now have not only taken a dip in the water but have also dived into their inner consciousness.